Cumulatively, over 63 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. It also said, over 65 lakh jabs were given on Saturday alone.

As per the official figures, on the 225th day of vaccination, 65,39,745 doses were given pushing the total to 63,00,67,629.

Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.

Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

On Friday, India achieved a new milestone of administering a total of 1 crore doses in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with 46,759 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent, the ministry said.

