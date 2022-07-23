Over 65% elderly feel lonely amid rising adoption of tech among youth: Survey

“National Statistical Office (NSO) and census data show that the elderly population in India is growing at a much faster pace than general population. In fact, it is likely to grow by over 40% in the coming decade, compared to just 8.4% expected growth in overall population. It is imperative that younger members of the family pay more attention to the physical, psychological and social needs of the elderly. Nearly 12% elderly who participated in the Liberty in Life survey said they do not pursue walking, yoga, exercises, meditation or conscious diet to stay healthy, which makes it even more pressing for the younger population to take out time to support them," Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare said.