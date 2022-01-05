Enrolments under the Centre's Atal Pension Yojana picked pace in FY 2021-22 with 65 lakh people enrolled under the scheme so far in the financial year.

This is the highest subscription during the corresponding period of any financial year under the scheme. In its journey of over six and half years, the scheme has witnessed a total of 3.68 crore enrolments.

An official statement said that apart from enrolments, male to female subscription ratio of 56:44 is improving and asset under management is around ₹20,000 crore.

The scheme is the flagship social security scheme of the Union Government launched on May 9th, 2015 with an aim to provide old age income security particularly to the citizen in the unorganised sectors.

Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which administers Atal Pension Yojana, said: “In addition to achieving 1 crore enrolment during this current financial year, going forward we have the task of achieving pension saturation in the country and we shall continuously undertake proactive initiatives for achieving it."

The pension scheme can be subscribed by any Indian citizen in the age group of 18-40 years having a bank account. It provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 on attaining 60 years of age.

Secondly the amount of pension is guaranteed for lifetime to the spouse on death of the subscriber and lastly, in the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, entire pension corpus is paid to the nominee.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.