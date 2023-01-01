Over 650 persons were booked for alleged drunk driving between December 30 and 1 January's morning in Maharashtra's Thane city as part of a traffic safety drive in the run to the new year, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinaykumar Rathod.
According to Rathod, 156 people were booked on 30 December, a total of 233 on 31 December and 270 between midnight and 6am on 1 January, 2023.
"Of the 659 persons booked, 457 face charges under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and the rest under section 188 of MV Act, which are related to driving while being intoxicated and abetting such an act," he said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police caught 156 people for drunk driving and 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet during the New Year celebrations in the city.
Also, the city police took action against 66 people for rash driving, took action against 679 drivers for jumping traffic signals and fines were imposed on 3,087 vehicles after being found parked in no-parking areas.
“Challans were imposed on 274 people for triple riding on two-wheelers," Police official told PTI.
Earlier on 30 December, the Mumbai police conducted an 'All Out Operation' in the city ahead of New Year's Eve and arrested 29 accused wanted in various cases.
All senior officers of the city police were present on ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm and 3 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
A combing operation was conducted at 223 places, in which 1,471 persons with criminal backgrounds were examined, and action was taken against 271 persons, the official said. The police executed non-bailable warrants against 131 persons and arrested them in various cases, he said. Checks were conducted at 178 places across the city, during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.
Also, as many as 60 persons were penalised for drunk driving in the city during the operation, the official said. As a precautionary measure, 555 sensitive places in the city were checked by the police, he added.
