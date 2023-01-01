A combing operation was conducted at 223 places, in which 1,471 persons with criminal backgrounds were examined, and action was taken against 271 persons, the official said. The police executed non-bailable warrants against 131 persons and arrested them in various cases, he said. Checks were conducted at 178 places across the city, during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.