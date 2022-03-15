About 656 tons of bio-medical waste (BMW) was generated in the year 2020, out of which 590 tons was collected and treated by the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment facilities (CBWTFs), the government informed Lok Sabha.

Further, about 84.61 tons of incremental Covid BMW was generated between May 2020 to February 2022 in the country from healthcare facilities, quarantine centres/ camps, sample collection centres, laboratories, home care/ home isolations centres engaged in treatment, diagnosis and quarantine of COVID-19 infected or suspected patients, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The minister said the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) had issued “Guidelines for Handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during treatment, diagnostics and quarantine of COVID-19 patients" in March, 2020 and developed an application namely, COVID19BWM to track the generation and treatment of COVID-19 BMW at CBWTFs.

There are no reported cases of violation of guidelines.

There are 208 Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities operational in the country for treatment and disposal of Bio-medical Waste (BMW) as per the information furnished by SPCBs/ PCCs for the year 2020.

The Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 stipulates source segregation of BMW into four categories and prescribe category-specific effective technological options like incineration, auto-claving, microwaving, hydro-claving and chemical disinfection.

The BMWM Rules, 2016 also include provisions to adopt new technologies for BMW treatment, after validation.

Further, the MoEFCC is also implementing a central sector scheme to provide financial support to innovative research projects aimed at environmentally sound management of waste, including BMW.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.