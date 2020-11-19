Over 66 kg smuggled gold seized from trucks

Over 66 kg of gold smuggled into the country via the Indo-Myanmar border has been seized by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence ( DRI ) on Thursday, an official said.

The foreign origin gold was hidden inside the fuel tanks of two trucks. The official said the precious metal was seized after a tip off helped officers of the Delhi unit of DRI to identify the trucks smuggling the precious metal.

Investigation of the trucks led to recovery of 66.4 kgs of smuggled gold which were destined for delivery in Punjab. The consignment was in the form of 400 bars of gold each weighing 166 gms and collectively valued at ₹32 crores.

Five persons apprehended in the case are being examined, said the official. Gold is one of the most commonly smuggled item given the demand for the commodity and price arbitrage. The other highly smuggled items include cigarettes, sandalwood, drugs and wild animals.

The government is currently on a drive to check tax evasion and is focusing attention on income tax evasion and GST related frauds, especially those involving fake invoices.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested six persons including a woman and a Chartered Accountant on Thursday as part of a crackdown on fake invoice usage, a second official said on Thursday. With this, the total number of GST fraudsters arrested in the last one week as part of the drive has gone up to 36 which includes three chartered accountants, the official said. The DGGI has booked over 500 cases against 1736 identified entities, said the second official.

