Over 66 kg smuggled gold seized from trucks

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested six persons including a woman and a Chartered Accountant on Thursday as part of a crackdown on fake invoice usage, a second official said on Thursday. With this, the total number of GST fraudsters arrested in the last one week as part of the drive has gone up to 36 which includes three chartered accountants, the official said. The DGGI has booked over 500 cases against 1736 identified entities, said the second official.