NEW DELHI : Over 66.3 million income tax returns were filed in assessment year 2021-22 as on 15 March, which is the due date for filing tax returns by companies and others that need to file a tax audit report, the income tax department said in a statement.

These returns relate to the income earned in FY21. Tax payers also filed over 9.9 million statutory forms on the new e-filing portal of the department. On the due date alone, more than 543,000 tax returns were filed.

Out of the 66.3 million tax returns filed, 46% are in ITR-1, the department said. Over 43% of the tax returns were filed using the online form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the tax return created from the offline tax return preparation software utilities, including departmental software.

The tax department said that out of the total tax returns filed, more than 60 million tax returns have been verified using Aadhaar one time password. Out of the verified ITRs, more than 51.7 million ITRs have been processed and 18.3 million refunds for assessment year 2021-22 have been issued till 15 March, the department said.

To assist taxpayers with a smooth experience on the portal, over 8,500 taxpayer calls and 260 chats were responded to by the helpdesk on 15 March alone, the department said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.