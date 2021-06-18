Over 67% of people above 18 years of age exposed to covid: WHO-AIIMS Survey

India has reported over 62,480 new cases in last 24 hours and 1591 deaths due to covid-19. According to the government data, there an almost 85% decline in cases since the highest reported peak in daily new cases. Also, there is a decline of 30% in average daily new cases in last week. There is a reduction of 384 districts indicating containment of infection in relatively limited territories. Consistent decline in active cases – presently 7.98 lakh active cases, the union health ministry data shows.