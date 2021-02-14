Over 67% prison inmates Hindu, nearly 18% Muslim: Govt data

A category-wise break-up of data showed that there were 4,78,600 prisoners across jails in the country of which 3,15,409 (65.90 per cent) belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories while 1,26,393 fell in the 'Others' group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}