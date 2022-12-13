Over 7.45 lakh EVs supported by way of demand incentive amounting to about Rs3,200 cr: Centre

From June 11, 2021, demand incentive under Phase II of FAME India Scheme has been increased to ₹15,000/KWh from ₹10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20-40% of the cost of vehicle. This made the cost of electric two-wheelers at par with that of ICE two-wheeler vehicles. Also, since June 25, 2021, Phase II of FAME India scheme was extended for a period of two years up to March 31, 2024.