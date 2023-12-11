Over 7,700 firms voluntarily closed business since setting up C-PACE, govt tells Parliament
Earlier on 1 May, 2023, the corporate affairs ministry operationalised the C-PACE to facilitate and expedite the applications filed for voluntary exit under the provisions of Section 248 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.
Since the setting up of the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) in May 2023, over 7,700 companies have voluntarily closed down their business in India, said Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said on 11 December, adding the time taken for voluntary exit has come down to around 110 days.