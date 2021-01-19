Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 7,800 health workers administered vaccine in Kerala on Day-2
Photo: PTI

Over 7,800 health workers administered vaccine in Kerala on Day-2

1 min read . 12:05 AM IST PTI

  • The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851 people from 127 centres on the second day of which, 66.59% people had received the jab, the health minister said in a release
  • None of those who were administered the vaccine have complained of any side effects

As many as 7,891 health workers have taken the Covishield vaccine on the second day of the inoculation drive in Kerala, HealthMinister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 7,891 health workers have taken the Covishield vaccine on the second day of the inoculation drive in Kerala, HealthMinister K K Shailaja said.

The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851 people from 127 centres on the second day of the vaccination drive. Of this, 66.59% people had received the jab, the minister said in a release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on NDA premises

1 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

1 min read . 12:30 AM IST

11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST

Tens of thousands skip India's vaccine drive launch

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST

The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851 people from 127 centres on the second day of the vaccination drive. Of this, 66.59% people had received the jab, the minister said in a release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on NDA premises

1 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

1 min read . 12:30 AM IST

11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST

Tens of thousands skip India's vaccine drive launch

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The vaccination drive was held in 11 centres in Kozhikode district, eight centres in Ernakulam and in the remaining districts 9 centres each. In some small centres since the vaccination of those who had registered have been completed, new centres are being readied, she said.

Palakkad district recorded the highest number of vaccinations (657) on Monday, followed by Malappuram (656) and Kozhikode (652). On the first day of the rollout on January 16, 8,062 health workers had taken the jab and 57 on Sunday, taking the total so far to 16,010, the release said.

None of those who were administered the vaccine have complained of any side effects.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.