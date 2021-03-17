OPEN APP
The central government on Wednesday said that it has provided 7 crore 54 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states till now. "Even after this if someone says that the country is being not given priority then it is baseless," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while briefing the media, reported ANI.

India's overall percentage of COVID-19 vaccine wastage is 6.5%. "Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recorded 17.6% and 11.6 % of vaccine wastage respectively. We have told the States that vaccine wastage needs to be drastically reduced," Bhushan said, reported ANI.

