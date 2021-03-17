{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central government on Wednesday said that it has provided 7 crore 54 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states till now. "Even after this if someone says that the country is being not given priority then it is baseless," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while briefing the media, reported ANI.

