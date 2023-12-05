Over 70 GST notices issued to online gaming firms, ₹1.1 tn due
Since these notices are pending adjudication, the respective GST demand is not yet determined under the provisions of Central GST Act, the minister said.
New Delhi: Online gaming companies have been issued 71 show cause notices relating to Goods and Services Tax (GST) in FY23 and in the current financial year up to October, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
