Over 70% of novel coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and the patients did not know that they were infected, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.

In a video message to the state today, Thackeray appealed all residents to not hide but report to the authorities in case anyone shows any symptoms of covid-19.

"70 to 75% positive cases are asymptomatic. At least 52% of the patients are in serious conditions. Many have reported in the last stage. I want to appeal to people do not hide symptoms," Thackeray said.

According to the health ministry, highest number of cases in the country has been recorded in Maharashtra AT 3,651 infections. Today, 20 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Dharavi of Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in the area increases to 138 (including 11 deaths) accroding to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Our culture is to help each other. Don't worry that you will be boycotted. So come forward," he said.

So far Maharashtra has conducted 66,000 tests and 3,600 people have been found positive for Covid-19.

Addressing the issue of shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits in the hospitals, Thackeray said the matter is being looked into.

"Do not be scared, we will provide PPE kits. I won't deny that they are available with ample numbers but we are trying hard. It is getting sorted as we are getting some of the kits from Centre as well as we are providing too," he added.

From Monday, Maharashtra will allow industries in green zones and orange zones to resume operations in a restricted manner.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work," he said.

Among the sectors that will be allowed to resume activities include agriculture and its branches ( horticulture, fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry,forest related activities), MNREGA works, movement of cargo, functioning of commercial and private establishments, industries operating in rural areas, manufacturing in special economic zones and industries townships only in non-containment zones.

Green zones are areas where no coronavirus cases have been reported, while orange zones are those with 15 or lower number of coronavirus cases. Green zones include Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Banded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Orange zones include Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Osmanabaad, Beed and Jalna, among others.

From 20 April construction of roads, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, renewable energy projects and all urgent pre-monsoon related work can also resume.

All works however, are to be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face mask.

Thackeray also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.