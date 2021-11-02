NEW DELHI: High vaccination rates and a decrease in the number of covid-19 infections has boosted consumer confidence in travel, says a new survey. According to Consumer Sentiment Index Report (Travel) 3.0 , a travel survey by InterMiles, a loyalty and rewards programme, about 95% respondents are firming up travel plans during November and December 2021. The survey saw participation of about 2,300 people and was conducted in October.

The company said that with millennials choosing to invest in experiences rather than assets, over 70% of those surveyed are willing to spend over ₹10,000 per person on a trip. About 15% are willing to loosen purse strings some more and spend over ₹50,000(per person solely on travel.

Travel service providers generally consider the festival and year-end period to be the second busiest season for travel, following summer holidays. Religious festivities and year-end celebrations are estimated to play a major role in driving these numbers. The survey added that only a minuscule (5%) of respondents were keen on staying indoors during this time.

A lot of this is being driven by tedious work-from-home routines and no separation between personal and professional lives. Indian travellers are keen on getting away from their home, which also doubles up as their office now, as per the survey.

About 34% of its respondents said they are looking to travel as they want to overcome the work-from-home fatigue by connecting with nature. Staying home has reignited the need for some adventure in 23% respondents, with the desire to travel to explore new domestic (14%) and international (9%) destinations.

"The world of travel and tourism has a new order in place, post pandemic. With the spotlight now on consumers and their fast-evolving cares, it is important to understand what makes them tick, where their inhibitions lie and what their expectations are anticipated to be. Consumer-centricity is the only way forward, the industry agrees," said a company spokesperson.

