Over 700 APAs pile up with the income tax department

A government official said site visits could not take place due to the covid-19 restrictions, which led to cases piling up. “The APA cases have piled up and could be close to 700 odd cases. We lost close to six months last year due to covid-19 restrictions. However, the process has picked pace. We could see a record number of APAs get signed this year. The last high was 88 cases in 2016-17," said the official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}