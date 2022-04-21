Over 71,000 Ayushman Bharat health accounts created at health ﻿mela

Over 71,000 Ayushman Bharat health accounts created at health mela2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- Health mela provides the screening of tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes, free essential drugs, diagnostics and teleconsultation to the visitors.
New Delhi: More than 71,000 Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs were created and 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) golden cards were issued during the ‘health mela’ organised by the union health ministry. More than 4 lakh people participated in the block-level health melas organised on Wednesday.
“Around 484 blocks organized health melas across the country and more than 4 lakh people participated on the third day of the health mela. Further, more than 71,000 ABHA health IDs were created and 17,000 PM-JAY golden cards," said the health ministry in the statement adding that over 36,000 people were screened for hypertension, diabetes etc.
The mela is part of the celebration of fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre (AB-HWCs).
According to the union health ministry, ABHA IDs identify a person in India’s digital healthcare ecosystem and allow them to share or access his/her health records digitally. Similarly, PM-JAY golden card enables an eligible beneficiary to avail free health cover of upto ₹5 lakh per family per year.
The AB-HWCs completed its fourth year of successful implementation of AB HWC on 16th April last week.
The union health ministry is organizing a week-long block-level health melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs. This health mela provides the screening of tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes, free essential drugs, diagnostics and teleconsultation to the visitors.
Recently, AB HWCs provided 3 lakh tele-consultation services in a single day surpassing the previous records of digital health services given through e-sanjeevani platform of the health ministry.
The first AB-HWC was launched in Jangla, Chhattisgarh in 2018 under Ayushman Bharat programme in a bid to move away from selective healthcare to a more comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care for all age groups. AB-HWCs also provide free essential medicines, diagnostics services, tele-consultations, and health promotion including wellness activities like yoga.
There are more than 1.17 lakh AB HWCs operational across the country till date. The central government is committed to commissioning a total of 1,50,000 AB-HWCs by the end of this year across the country.
