Over 75,000 people flew on Saturday, highest since flights resumed in May: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that on Saturday there were 75,000 domestic flyers, a milestone reached for the first time since the flights resumed amid pandemic on 25 May.

"Yesterday we crossed the 75K mark which indicates a slow & steady rise in number of domestic flyers," tweeted Puri.

Domestic operations began with about 30K flyers on 25th May.



On 4th July till 2359 hrs:

Total movements 1,560

Footfalls at airports 1,53,547

Total number of flyers 76,104 pic.twitter.com/7Vhisoo9ux — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 5, 2020

After the imposition of virus-induced lockdown, the domestic flights resumed operations under heavy healthcare surveillance on 25 May with 30,000 flyers .









