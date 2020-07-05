Over 75,000 people flew on Saturday, highest since flights resumed in May: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that on Saturday there were 75,000 domestic flyers, a milestone reached for the first time since the flights resumed amid pandemic on 25 May.

"Yesterday we crossed the 75K mark which indicates a slow & steady rise in number of domestic flyers," tweeted Puri.

"Yesterday we crossed the 75K mark which indicates a slow & steady rise in number of domestic flyers," tweeted Puri.

On 4 July till 23:59 hours, there were a total of 1,560 flight movements in the country. Footfalls at airports was 1,53,547 and total number of flyers were 76,104.

After the imposition of virus-induced lockdown, the domestic flights resumed operations under heavy healthcare surveillance on 25 May with 30,000 flyers.