Over 750 doctors, health workers of Bihar's 6 hospitals test Covid positive

NMCH COVID nodal officer Mukul Kumar Singh said around 100 doctors, nurses and other staff have tested positive during the current second wave. Heads of SKMCH,JLNMCH Bhagalpur and ANMMCH Gaya said around 50 doctors and paramedical staff each have caught the contagion during the latest surge of coronavirus cases. Bihar Health minister Mangal Pandey told PTI Thursday that infections to so many doctors and health staff in the leading hospitals is a cause of worry for the state. "They are treated on a priority basis in the hospitals they belong to," Pandey told PTI. Hailing commitment of the health workers in fighting the COVID surge, the minister said many of them are returning to work after recovering from the disease. Bihar is witnessing sharp rise in coronavirus cases during second wave of the infection. According to Thursday health bulletin, 11,480 fresh COVID cases were reported from across the state, taking the tally to 3,65,770. With 59 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 1956 in the state. There are 69,868 active cases in Bihar at present.