Over 750 Tesla owners complain their cars braking on roads for no reason

The US regulator has begun its investigation of phantom braking in Tesla's Models 3 and Y which had received about 354 complaints last February. However, the investigation covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
Tesla faces a blow in terms of safety measures as more than 750 Tesla owners have filed a complaint to the US safety regulators that their cars operating on partially automated driving systems would stop on roadways for no apparent reason.
On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla which was posted on the agency's website.
In the letter, the authorities ask Tesla for all consumer and field reports it has received about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, deaths, and property damage claims. It also asks whether the company's “Full Self Driving" and automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident, reported by PTI.
Also, the regulator has begun its investigation of phantom braking in Tesla's Models 3 and Y which had received about 354 complaints last February. However, the investigation covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
Through the letter, the regulator has given Tesla a deadline of June 20 for responding to the information request, however, the company is allowed to ask for an extension.
According to the letter, the agency is looking into vehicles equipped with automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and “Autopilot," which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.
Further, complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, and often repeatedly during a single drive cycle.
Notably, many owners have written to the agency fearing a rear-end crash on the freeway.
Under the letter, the agency further sought clarification over the initial speed of when the cars began to brake, the final speed, and the average deceleration. Also, they asked whether the automated systems detected a target obstacle, and does Tesla has video of the braking incidents.
Additionally, the agency is also seeking details on warranty claims for phantom braking including the owners' names and what repairs were made. Also, information was asked on Tesla's sensors, any testing or investigations into the braking problems, or if any modifications were made.
