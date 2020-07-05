Subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 75K passengers travelled in domestic flights on July 4 : Hardeep Singh Puri
1 min read . 05:57 PM IST ANI

  • As India started flying again after the stringent lock-down period from 25th May, number of passengers in domestic flights have now crossed 75,000 figure across India
  • Post the lock-down, 30,000 passengers flew on Day 1, Puri said

NEW DELHI : Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that over 75,000 passengers travelled in domestic flights on July 4.

He said that domestic operations began with about 30,000 flyers on May 25.

"Domestic operations began with about 30K flyers on 25th May. Yesterday we crossed the 75,000 mark which indicates a slow and steady rise in the number of domestic flyers. On 4th July till 23:59 hrs - total movements 1,560, footfalls at airports 1,53,547, and total number of flyers 76,104," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.

