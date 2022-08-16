Over 79 lakh children enrolled under Bal Aadhaar initiative in 4 months

According to the ministry, Bal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth. Children in the age gorup of 0-5 are issued Bal Aadhaar, for which biometrics are not collected. It is carried out on the basis of facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent or guardian with a valid Aadhaar.

