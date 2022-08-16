Over 79 lakh children enrolled under Bal Aadhaar initiative in 4 months

UIDAI is part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal Aadhaar initiative, which helps parents and kids to avail multiple benefits.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) has enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the 0-5 years of age group during the first four months of FY 2022-23, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) has enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the 0-5 years of age group during the first four months of FY 2022-23, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
UIDAI is part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal Aadhaar initiative, which helps parents and kids to avail multiple benefits.
UIDAI is part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal Aadhaar initiative, which helps parents and kids to avail multiple benefits.
The ministry stated that while 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of March 31, 2022, this number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022. It said that the Bal Aadhaar registration is progressing very well across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry stated that while 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of March 31, 2022, this number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022. It said that the Bal Aadhaar registration is progressing very well across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the enrolment of children in the 0-5 age group have already covered more than 70% of the targeted group. The registration is also exceeding in several other states and UTs like Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep.
In states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the enrolment of children in the 0-5 age group have already covered more than 70% of the targeted group. The registration is also exceeding in several other states and UTs like Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep.
"An overall Aadhaar saturation is around 94% at present among kids, while it is 100% among adults. Aadhaar registration is now a catalyst of ease of living and ease of doing business," the ministry added.
"An overall Aadhaar saturation is around 94% at present among kids, while it is 100% among adults. Aadhaar registration is now a catalyst of ease of living and ease of doing business," the ministry added.
According to the ministry, Bal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth. Children in the age gorup of 0-5 are issued Bal Aadhaar, for which biometrics are not collected. It is carried out on the basis of facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent or guardian with a valid Aadhaar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the ministry, Bal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth. Children in the age gorup of 0-5 are issued Bal Aadhaar, for which biometrics are not collected. It is carried out on the basis of facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent or guardian with a valid Aadhaar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the same time, a proof of relationship document is collected for the enrolment of Bal Aadhaar. Bal Aadhaar looks a bit different from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue color, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years.
At the same time, a proof of relationship document is collected for the enrolment of Bal Aadhaar. Bal Aadhaar looks a bit different from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue color, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years.
After turning 5 years old, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU).
After turning 5 years old, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU).