Over 8,000 coronavirus cases in India for 4 days in a row. State-wise status

India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 today, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths, the Health Ministry said. The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered. Around 48.31% of the patients have recovered so far.

India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. India has been registering more than 8,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. India has been registering more than 8,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

India's first COVID-19 case was detected in Kerala on January 30, while the tally took 110 days to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18. However, close to 1 lakh new cases have been detected in 15 days since then.

Of the 217 more deaths since Tuesday morning, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

Of the total 5,815 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the list with 2,465 deaths followed by 1,092 in Gujarat and 556 in Delhi.

Health ministry official have said that over 70% of covid-19 deaths in the country are of people with comorbidities.

Here is a state-wise tally of confirmed coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3898

Arunachal Pradesh - 22

Assam - 1513

Bihar - 4155

Chandigarh - 301

Chhattisgarh - 564

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 4

Delhi - 22132

Goa - 79

Gujarat - 17617

Haryana - 2652

Himachal Pradesh - 345

Jammu and Kashmir - 2718

Jharkhand - 712

Karnataka - 3796

Kerala - 1412

Ladakh - 81

Madhya Pradesh - 8420

Maharashtra - 72300

Manipur - 89

Meghalaya - 27

Mizoram - 13

Nagaland - 49

Odisha - 2245

Puducherry - 82

Punjab - 2342

Rajasthan - 9373

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 24586

Telangana - 2891

Tripura - 468

Uttarakhand - 1043

Uttar Pradesh - 8361

West Bengal - 6168

(With Agency Inputs)