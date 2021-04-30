Subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 8,500 metric tonnes allocated to 23 states: Centre on oxygen shortage

Over 8,500 metric tonnes allocated to 23 states: Centre on oxygen shortage

Premium
Covid-19 update: India has administered 15,22 crore doses of vaccines, so far.
2 min read . 05:05 PM IST Staff Writer

The health ministry highlighted that orders for 1,27,000 oxygen cylinders were placed on April 21 and deliveries are likely to happen by April-end

The Union Health Ministry on Friday claimed that it has allocated 8,593 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen to 23 states to date. In a media briefing, the health ministry said that recently 1,02,400 oxygen cylinders were procured in April-May 2020 and distributed to states.

It also claimed that it sanctioned 162 PSA plants (154 MT capacity) across the country.

The ministry highlighted that orders for 1,27,000 oxygen cylinders were placed on April 21 and deliveries are likely to happen by April-end. The ministry said it had placed an order of 54,000 jumbo cylinders (D type) and 73,000 regular cylinders (B type).

On the import of oxygen, the union health ministry said, "So far orders for 200 MT oxygen has been placed on SSB Cryogenic Singapore, 1,800 MT on Gulf Industrial Gases, Abu Dhabhi, and 1,500 MT on Ultra Pure Gases being sourced from abroad".

"Efforts are being made to increase availability of oxygen tankers to more than 2,000 (from existing 1,224 oxygen tankers with 16,732 MT capacity) through conversion of 50% of the existing nitrogen and argon tankers (600 tankers) and through import of the 138 cryogenic tankers for oxygen," the health ministry added.

The health ministry further informed about the vaccination counts in the country during the press briefing. It said, in the country, 15.22 crore doses of vaccines have been administered, so far. Of the 15.22 crore doses, health workers have received 1.56 crore doses, frontline workers 1.91 crore doses, and people above 45 years 11.75 crore doses.

On rapid surge in coronavirus cases, the health ministry pointed that Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Odisha have not just reported higher peaks but also high Covid-19 case growth trajectory.

It further added that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the states where coronavirus cases are escalating at a faster speed.

