 JLN stadium Gate collapses: Temporary structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapses, 8 injured
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
JLN stadium Gate collapses: Temporary structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapses, 8 injured

 Livemint

Delhi news: Police report over 8 injuries in collapse of temporary structure near Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Outside view of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium (Representative image)Premium
Outside view of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium (Representative image)

A pandal, installed near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, collapsed on Saturday. According to the police more than eight people have been injured in the incident. The Delhi Police said that the pandal was getting installed at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a wedding function.

A security guard told that the pandal collapsed when labourers were on a lunch break therefore a big tragedy has has been averted.

Emergency services, including the Delhi Fire Services, are on the spot and conducting rescue operations.

At least 10-12 were suspected trapped under the debris of a collapsed temporary structure at the JLN Stadium in south Delhi, the police added that the rescued people have been taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment.

As of now, no causality has been reported, the Delhi Police said.

Published: 17 Feb 2024, 12:03 PM IST
