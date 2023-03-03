Over 8 Lakh Foreign Tourists Visited India in January: PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
- Tourism has the same potential as agriculture, real estate development, infrastructure and textile
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there was a growing attraction for India, as evident from the over 800,000 foreign tourists that visited the country in January. In January last year, about 200,000 tourists had visited India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×