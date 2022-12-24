Over 80 crore people to get free ration for one year under Food Security Act

At present, the beneficiaries of the NFSA Act pay ₹1-3 per kg. Under the Act, foodgrain is allocated at 5 kg per person per month for the priority households category and 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families at highly subsidised prices of Re 1, ₹2, and ₹3 per kg for coarse cereals, wheat, and rice, respectively. But in 2023, the government will provide a free ration to the beneficiaries of the scheme. The decision comes days ahead of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) ending on December 31, 2022.