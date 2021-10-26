Over 80% Indians live in climate vulnerable districts: study

NEW DELHI : More than 80% of Indians live in climate vulnerable districts, and Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar are states most vulnerable to extreme climate events such as floods, drought and cyclones in India, said a study brought by a New Delhi based think-tank on Tuesday.

Overall, 27 Indian states and Union territories are vulnerable to extreme climate events, which often disrupt the local economy and displace communities, said the Climate Vulnerability Index brought out by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

“To assess vulnerability, we designed a composite CVI for Indian states and Union territories that considers exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity," it said. “We also assess adaptive capacity by considering a wide set of socio-economic indicators such as population density, GDDP (Gross District Domestic Product), literacy ratio, sex ratio, availability and accessibility of critical infrastructures, availability and accessibility of shelters, and robustness of district disaster management plans (DDMPs)," the study said.

Dhemaji and Nagaon in Assam, Khammam in Telangana, Gajapati in Odisha, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, Sangli in Maharashtra, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu are among India’s most climate vulnerable districts, it said.

Southern India is the most vulnerable to extreme climate events and their compounding impact, followed by the eastern, western, northern, north-eastern and central zones.

“Almost 60% of the total districts in eastern India and 41 % of the total districts in the eastern and western zones of India are highly vulnerable to extreme cyclone events," it said. States in India’s northeast, too, were vulnerable to the effects of a warming earth, including increased flooding, while states in India's southern and central parts are more affected by extreme droughts.

“Access to climate finance will be critical to strengthen adaptation efforts and covering loss and damage," said the study that comes a week ahead of the UN conference on climate change known as the Conference of Parties 26 (COP26).

“This will help developing countries to strengthen adaptation mechanisms against such extreme climate events and also accelerate low-carbon transition. The existing commitments made by developed countries are insufficient and yet to be met," the study said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be one of the about 200 leaders expected to attend the COP26 meet in Glasgow. Modi will arrive in Glasgow on 31 October after a stop in Italy for the G-20 meet. Extreme weather events in India have of late been noticed in India, including floods, cloudbursts and droughts.

The study, supported by the India Climate Collaborative and Edelgive Foundation, said that 463 out of 640 districts in India are vulnerable to extreme floods, droughts and cyclones.

“More than 45 % of these districts have undergone unsustainable landscape and infrastructure changes. Further, 183 hotspot districts are highly vulnerable to more than one extreme climate event," the report said.

This will help developing countries to strengthen adaptation mechanisms against such extreme climate events and also accelerate the low-carbon transition. The existing commitments made by developed countries are insufficient and yet to be met.

“Combating the rising frequency and scale of extreme climate events is fiscally draining for developing countries such as India," said Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive officer, CEEW.

“At COP-26, developed countries must regain trust by delivering the $ 100 billion promised in 2009 and commit to stepping up climate finance over the coming decade," he said.

Ghosh proposed that India collaborate with other countries to create a Global Resilience Reserve Fund “which could act as insurance against climate shocks."

“This would ease the fiscal pressure on the most climate vulnerable countries, especially from the Global South. Finally, developing a Climate Risk Atlas for India would help policymakers to better identify and assess risks arising from extreme climate events," he said.

The CEEW study also found that only 63% of Indian districts had a district disaster management plan (DDMP). While these plans needed to be updated annually, only 32% had updated plans until 2019. Highly vulnerable states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat have improved their respective DDMPs and “climate-proofed" critical infrastructures in the recent years, the study found.

