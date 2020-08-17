Over 80 million two-wheeler riders need helmets: Studds

Mumbai: Leading helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd estimates that about 80 million or 8 crore people who ride motorcycles and scooters in India everyday still need helmets as the current penetration (of helmet usage) in the domestic two-wheeler market is at only 60%.





“There are about 21 crore two-wheelers plying on the roads in India. Out of that, only 60% people wear helmets. More than 8 crore people still need helmets as the necessary headgear for safety," Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, managing director, Studds Accessories told Mint in a phone interview.





Khurana’s estimate does not account for the need for the pillion riders to wear helmets.





In order to put a check on the increasing number of casualties involved in road accidents, the government had issued a mandate for the two-wheeler riders to compulsorily wear helmets a few years ago. This led to an exponential growth in the demand of helmets over years as the two-wheeler market recorded sharp growth over the last decade.





India’s two-wheeler market has grown from 7.43 million units in FY2009 to its peak of 21.18 million units in FY2019 and later dropped to 17.41 million units in FY2020.





Even as the government regulation continues to drive the demand for protective headgear, Khurana said that currently about 30% of the two-wheeler helmet market is unorganized, pointing at the non-ISI mark units that are considered unsafe in case of an accident.





“We expect the unorganized helmet category to open for the organized players as soon as the authorities implement usage of safer headgears," Khurana said, adding that such enforcement would open a huge opportunity in the market.





According to the senior executive at India’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, besides the sale of new and used bikes and scooters, the demand for helmets also comes from the replacement market.





“The life of a regularly used helmet is typically 3-4 years. So that market is the biggest market for us. That said, the life of a bike is around 10-12 years in India. So one motorcycle sees 3 to 4 helmet replacements on average," said Khurana.





Pegging the current market size at 2.5 crore helmets per year, Khurana said Studds command a 30% market share in this segment.





The company is aiming for 40% share in the next few years, he said.





Backed by strong demand, the company continues to invest in adding more production capacity. Earmarking ₹200 crore, it commissioned two new helmet-manufacturing units in Faridabad recently.





“Earlier, we had the capacity to make 7 million helmets per annum. We opened new facilities last month adding another 7 million-unit capacity. In all, we will have production capacity to make 14 million helmets per year across 4 plants," Khurana said.

