'Over 80 Naxalites killed, 125 arrested in 3 months': Amit Shah hails BJP govt, police in Chhattisgarh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that within three months after the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, more than 80 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh, 125 were arrested while more than 150 have surrendered.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also lauded the action against Naxalists in Chhattisgarh after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in the state.