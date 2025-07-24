Over 80% Professor Posts for OBC, ST vacant in Central Universities, Govt tells Parliament in Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session: More than 80 per cent of posts sanctioned in central universities for professors under the OBC and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are vacant, data provided by the Centre in Parliament has revealed.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar shared the numbers on the category-wise number of sanctioned posts and number of positions filled for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors in Central University as of June 30, 2025. She replied to an ‘unstarred’ question in Rajya Sabha from RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Under OBC category, only 84 of 423 posts sanctioned for professors have been filled, as per the data, first published by the Indian Express. For the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 24 of 144 have been filled which means 83 percent are vacant. In Scheduled Caste (SC) category 111 of 308 postsof professors are filled which means 64 per cent of positions of professors are vacant, the date revealed.

As for general category 935 of the sanctioned 1,538 posts remain filled which means 39 per cent are vacant.

There are 56 central universities in India. These universities are established by an Act of Parliament and are fully funded by the Government of India. They are overseen by the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.

In his question, Jha, an academician himself, had for “total sanctioned and filled posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor in all Central Universities over the last five years, category-wise for SC, ST, OBC and General as of June 2025.”

Jha has been professor at the Department of Social Work University of Delhi, and was its head between 2014 and 2017. He also taught at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Associate Professors Among Associate Professors, 108 of 307 sanctioned posts are filled in ST category while 275 of 883 posts are filled in the OBC category. In the SC category, 308 of 632 sanctioned posts of Associate Professors are filled, the data revealed.

In the general category, 2,533 of 3,013 Associate Professor posts are filled. 16% This means 16 per cent of posts are vacant.

Assistant Professors The vacancies were found lowest in Assistant Professor posts. As many as 1,838 of 2,382 posts among OBCs, 595 of 704 posts among STs and 1,180 of 1,370 sanctioned posts among STs are filled, as per the data.

In general category among Assistant Professors, 5,786 posts are filled as aginst 6,285 sanctioned positions in Central Universities.

Overall Sanctioned Vs Filled Posts Overall, there are 18,951 sanctioned posts of all Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in Central universities. This includes 10,836 in General category, 2,310 in SC category, 1,155 in SC category and 3688 in OBC category.

