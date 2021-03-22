Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 800 COVID-19 cases in Delhi for third day in a row, highest in three months

Over 800 COVID-19 cases in Delhi for third day in a row, highest in three months

New Delhi: A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_20_2021_000166B)
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Delhi rose to 3,934 from 3,618 a day ago.

Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the third day on the trot on Monday, while seven more persons succumbed to the infection, according to a health department bulletin.

Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the third day on the trot on Monday, while seven more persons succumbed to the infection, according to a health department bulletin.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,934 from 3,618 a day ago. The positivity remained over one per cent for the third consecutive day, it stated.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,934 from 3,618 a day ago. The positivity remained over one per cent for the third consecutive day, it stated.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The bulletin stated that 888 new cases pushed the tally to 6,48,872 while 6.33 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. There were 823 cases on Sunday, 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

Seven more persons died from the pathogen, taking the number of fatalities to 10,963. A total of 67,418 tests, including 48,981 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate stood at 1.32 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,067 from 1,893 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 805 from 766 on Monday, it said.

Monday's's daily-case count is the highest in nearly three months. On December 24 last year, 1,063 people were infected with the virus. On January 1, 585 people were afflicted with the disease.

The caseload in Delhi on January 1 stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mint Lite | New Zealand-Oz travel bubble, India net zero by 2050 & more

4 min read . 09:39 PM IST

AstraZeneca plans to apply for US emergency nod for Covid-19 jab in April

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of possible third wave hitting country

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST

Industry executives welcome Delhi's move to lower legal drinking age

2 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.