Bengaluru: Over 40% of Indian family offices have doubled their allocation to private markets in the past five years and large cheque writers are preferring to have a direct participation in a startup’s capitalisation table, according to latest report by LetsVenture’s equity management entity, Trica, AZB & Partners and Ernst & Young.

According to a report titled ‘The Private Market Monitor’, over 83% family offices have an allocation to private markets which is over 10% of their overall asset distribution. This number has been steadily increasing over the past five years.

“The rapid expansion of UHNIs (ultra high net worth individuals) and family offices in India coupled with the positive exit scenario for startup investments in the last year has led to a growing appetite among investors to more actively manage their private market portfolios. The inclination of family offices to opt for direct startup investments is a sign of increased acceptance of the asset class given more liquidity, access and transparency," said Nimesh Kampani, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Trica.

In a survey taken as a part of the report, respondents said that quality of top management, high growth market opportunity and the presence of a strong business moat, were top factors for evaluation before making a direct investment in startups.

The private market portfolio of respondents on average comprised 47% direct startup investments, 32% exposure to venture capital and private equity funds and 11% to venture debt funds.

Further, almost 50% of family offices surveyed preferred the seed to Series A stage to enter a startup investment, 40% preferred late to pre-IPO transactions while 25% stated a preference for having a well-distributed portfolio across stages.

In addition to this, most investors took a favourable view on the exit scenario relating to Indian startups, with 36% and 32% in the optimistic and neutral zone and 28% having some concerns.

“As recently as a decade ago, it was commonplace to find UHNIs and well-known business families with no comprehensive plan for their personal wealth, often with unfortunate consequences. As family offices take a better organised and concerted view of building and preserving their assets, this report is a comprehensive guide on understanding and allocating capital to private market opportunities," said Zia J. Mody, co-founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners.

With respect to sectors, fintech and enterprise tech were the top two sectors of choice for investments by family offices. Other popular sectors included consumer tech, healthcare, agritech and edtech.

