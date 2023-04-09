Over 84% domestic consumers apply for Delhi's new power subsidy scheme. Details2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 05:47 AM IST
Under the Delhi government's new power subsidy scheme, consumers who opt for the subsidy will receive it, came into effect on 1 October 2022.
Over 84 percent of the 58.71 lakh eligible domestic consumers in Delhi have opted for government's power subsidy scheme till the first week of April, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
