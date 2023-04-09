Over 84 percent of the 58.71 lakh eligible domestic consumers in Delhi have opted for government's power subsidy scheme till the first week of April, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

Power Minister Atishi recently announced that all consumers who applied for subsidy under the scheme since October will get free electricity till March 31, 2024.

Under the Delhi government's new power subsidy scheme, consumers who opt for the subsidy will receive it, came into effect on 1 October. CM Arvind Kejriwal last year said only those consumers who applied for power subsidy would get it.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government offers up to 200 units of free electricity each month to consumers and a 50 percent subsidy to those using up to 400 units per month.

According to an official document, 49.39 lakh of the 58.71 lakh domestic consumers applied for the subsidy till April 6.

More than 93 percent (24.64 lakh) of 26.45 lakh BSES Rajdhani Power Limited have sought the subsidy under the free electricity scheme. Over 79 per cent of the 16.68 lakh Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited consumers have applied for subsidy.

The percentage of BSES Yamuna Power Limited consumers who have applied for subsidy under the scheme is 75, the document showed.

The lowest percentage of consumers who have sought subsidy belong to the New Delhi Municipal Council. Of the New Delhi Municipal Council's 48,000 consumers -- residents of Lutyens' Delhi -- 34 per cent or 16,000 have applied for subsidy, the data showed.

The Delhi government charges no payment from domestic users consuming 200 units of electricity per month. Those consuming 201 to 400 units are paid 50 per cent subsidy, capped at ₹850.

Meanwhile, on 27 March, the dispute between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor's office intensified over the city's free electricity scheme. CM Kejriwal accused the LG's office of plotting to terminate the scheme, a claim that the office refuted as false and misleading. The controversy arose after Power Minister Atishi alleged on Friday that senior officials in the power department were attempting to obstruct the free power scheme in collusion with the lieutenant governor's office. In response, Kejriwal tweeted, “A conspiracy is being hatched to shut down Delhi’s free electricity. But we will never let their conspiracy succeed."

(With inputs from agencies)