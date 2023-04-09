Over 84% domestic consumers apply for Delhi's new power subsidy scheme. Details

Meanwhile, on 27 March, the dispute between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor's office intensified over the city's free electricity scheme. CM Kejriwal accused the LG's office of plotting to terminate the scheme, a claim that the office refuted as false and misleading. The controversy arose after Power Minister Atishi alleged on Friday that senior officials in the power department were attempting to obstruct the free power scheme in collusion with the lieutenant governor's office. In response, Kejriwal tweeted, “A conspiracy is being hatched to shut down Delhi’s free electricity. But we will never let their conspiracy succeed."