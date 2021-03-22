Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported from 6 states

In the last 24 hours 46,951 new cases were registered and out of these 84.49 per cent are reported from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily Covid-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday. In the last 24 hours 46,951 new cases were registered and out of these 84.49 per cent are reported from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 today. The national recovery rate is 95.75 per cent. 21,180 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 212 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours," it said.

Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Monday:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state reported 30,535 Covid-19 cases on Sunday which was the highest rise in a single day. With this, the overall tally of the state mounted to 24,79,682.

Punjab recorded 2,644 infections on Sunday, which were the maximum new infections reported in the state this year, pushing the tally to 213,110.

Kerala

Kerala reported 1,875 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 1,104,577.

Karnataka

With more than 1,700 coronavirus cases on Sunday, Karnataka's infection count climbed to 970,202.

Gujarat

Gujarat's Covid-19 tally increased by 1,580 on Sunday and reached 287,009.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,322 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 275,727.

