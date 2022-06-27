“This is not altogether surprising given the growth of UPI. However, two points of note. Credit cards accounted 7% of transactions but 26% of value, indicating that customers still prefer to use their credit cards for high-value transactions. Debit cards accounted for 10% of transactions but 18% in value – the volume and volume has shrunk from previous years and is likely because of the rise of UPI," the report said.

