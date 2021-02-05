Over 90,000 Covid-19 samples archived for R&D of vaccine and therapeutics

India has archived over 90,361 samples of Covid-19 positive patients in 17 bio-repositories meant for research and development of vaccine and therapeutics for coronavirus.

The government notified these bio-repositories on 23 May 2020. These are set up at laboratories of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 90,361 samples including serum, masopharyngeal swab, plasma, peripheral blood mononuclear Cells etc have been archived so far across the 17 National Covid-19 bio-repositories.

While 11,650 samples have been archived in ICMR Covid-19 bio-repositories, 41,239 samples have been archived in DBT Covid-19 bio-repositories and 37,472 samples have been archived in CSIR Covid-19 bio-repositories.

“These samples are being used to develop validated diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines etc. for covid-19 prevention, control and treatment. Additionally, the samples are a valuable resource for research and development related activities to understand the early predictors of disease severity, immunopathogenesis of the disease etc," Harsh Vardhan, union minister of science & Technology said in a reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

These designated bio-repositories will use the clinical samples for R&D purpose and are authorized to share the samples with academia, industry and commercial entities involved in the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines etc., after scrutinising the purpose of the request and ensuring benefit to the country. Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for sample collection, transportation, aliquoting, storage and sharing have been developed.

