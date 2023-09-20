Over 90% of Indian workers prioritise happiness at work over salary, says report1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Around 50% of knowledge workers in India have a healthy relationship with work, with 90% willing to take a pay cut for better work relationships, according to HP's Work Relation Index
Surpassing the global average, around 50% of knowledge workers in India share a healthy relationship with work, according to the HP’s Work Relation Index. The index also found that nearly 90 per cent of knowledge workers are willing to take salary cut for better work relationship in India.