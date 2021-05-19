The Centre on Wednesday informed that there are a total of 2,833 dedicated Covid beds in new All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospitals.

According to the official notification by the union government, there are 1,925 non-ICU oxygen beds in AIIMS hospital in 12 cities across the country. While, 908 ICU beds, including ventilators, are available in 10 new AIIMS hospitals.

The 12 new AIIMS include: AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar; AIIMS Bhopal; AIIMS Jodhpur; AIIMS Patna; AIIMS Raipur; AIIMS Rishikesh; AIIMS Mangalagiri; AIIMS Nagpur; AIIMS Rabareli; AIIMS Bathinda; AIIMS Bibinagar, and AIIMS Gorakhpur.

"Capacities of these to handle Covid cases being reinforced by Govt of India by allocating ventilators, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, besides other consumables like N95 masks, PPE kits, and essential drugs," the Centre said.

The Centre said the regional AIIMS have admirably responded to the challenge of the second wave by expanding bed capacities for treatment for moderate and severe Covid-positive patients.

"Starting from the second week of April 2021, more than 1,300 oxygen beds and about 530 ICU beds, dedicated for COVID treatment, have been added in these Institutions and the current availability of oxygen and ICU beds available for people is about 1,900 and 900 respectively," the Centre added.

AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar has 295 non-ICU oxygen beds and 62 ICU beds. AIIMS, Bhopal has 300 non-ICU oxygen beds, and 200 ICU beds. AIIMS Patna has 330 non-ICU beds and 60 ICU beds. AIIMS, Jodhpur has 120 non-ICU beds and 190 ICU beds. AIIMS, Rishikesh has 150 non-ICU beds, and 250 ICU beds. AIIMS, Raebareli has 30 non-ICU beds and 20 ICU beds.

AIIMS, Bibinagar, and AIIMS, Gorakhpur has no ICU beds. However, Bibinagar has 24 non-ICU beds while Gorakhpur has 10 non-ICU beds.

View Full Image Covid beds in new AIIMS

Acording to the Centre, AIIMS Raipur alone treated a total of 9,664 Covid-infected patients from March 2021 till 17 May, 2021.

"The Institute has provided care to 362 Covid positive women, helped 223 of them to have safe deliveries. Paediatric Care was provided to 402 coronavirus positive children. 898 Covid patients with severe heart ailments availed treatment while 272 patients were aided in their dialysis session," the central government added.

