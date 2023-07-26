Over 900 mentally-ill patients still in Bengal hospitals post-recovery: NHRC2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Over 2,000 cured patients are still housed in mental hospitals in India, according to the NHRC chief. He emphasized that hospitals are not the place for cured patients to stay and called for their immediate release.
More than 2,000 cured patients are still housed in mental hospitals in India, said NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, adding that they should not stay there even for an extra day, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
