Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Over 91% donations declared by regional parties went to these 5 entities: Report

Over 91% donations declared by regional parties went to these 5 entities: Report

More than 113.791 crore that accounts for 91% of the total donations received by regional political parties in India have gone to five entities. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 09:22 AM ISTLivemint

The ADR report focuses on the total donations declared by regional political parties during FY 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More than 113.791 crore that accounts for 91% of the total donations received by regional political parties in India have gone to five entities, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) as quoted by news agency PTI. The report focuses on the total donations declared by regional political parties during FY 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India.

More than 113.791 crore that accounts for 91% of the total donations received by regional political parties in India have gone to five entities, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) as quoted by news agency PTI. The report focuses on the total donations declared by regional political parties during FY 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India.

In terms of donations, the top fice parties are Janata Dal (United), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In terms of donations, the top fice parties are Janata Dal (United), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

According to ADR report, 91.38% of total donations received by regional parties have gone to these five political parties. The AAP and IUML witnessed a decrease in their donations as compared to previous financial year, while the JD(U), DMK and TRS have declared an increase in their donations, with the maximum percentage rise in their income from it between FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21.

According to ADR report, 91.38% of total donations received by regional parties have gone to these five political parties. The AAP and IUML witnessed a decrease in their donations as compared to previous financial year, while the JD(U), DMK and TRS have declared an increase in their donations, with the maximum percentage rise in their income from it between FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21.

The report stated that only six regional parties have submitted their donation reports to the ECI, out of total 54 such entities. It added that 25 other parties have delayed their report submisson by 3 to 164 days. The parties which have not declared donations for FY 2020-21 are the JMM, the NDPP, the DMDK and the RLTP.

The report stated that only six regional parties have submitted their donation reports to the ECI, out of total 54 such entities. It added that 25 other parties have delayed their report submisson by 3 to 164 days. The parties which have not declared donations for FY 2020-21 are the JMM, the NDPP, the DMDK and the RLTP.

The JD(U) occupied first position with 60.155 crore from 330 donations, followed by DMK with 33.993 crore from 177 donations, AAP with 11.328 crore, IUML and TRS with 4.165 crore and 4.15 crore respectively.

The JD(U) occupied first position with 60.155 crore from 330 donations, followed by DMK with 33.993 crore from 177 donations, AAP with 11.328 crore, IUML and TRS with 4.165 crore and 4.15 crore respectively.

 

 

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.