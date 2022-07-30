Over 91% donations declared by regional parties went to these 5 entities: Report

According to ADR report, 91.38% of total donations received by regional parties have gone to these five political parties. The AAP and IUML witnessed a decrease in their donations as compared to previous financial year, while the JD(U), DMK and TRS have declared an increase in their donations, with the maximum percentage rise in their income from it between FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21.

