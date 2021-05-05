Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 94 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Over 94 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Premium
Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine vials
1 min read . 01:00 PM IST Staff Writer

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses

 More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

 More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1. 

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!