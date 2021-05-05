Over 94 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses
More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.
