Over 95% of firms in India experienced ‘new frauds’ in last 2 years: PwC Survey

“With organisational perimeters becoming more vulnerable over the past two years, it is imperative for businesses to not only continually focus on policies, training and internal controls but also prioritise investing in sophisticated technologies to manage and mitigate the evolving nature of frauds. It is increasingly becoming important for organisations to understand the end-to-end life cycle of customer-facing products and also strike a balance between user experience and fraud controls. Over time, formidable actors become better at exploiting cracks," said Puneet Garkhel, partner and leader, Forensics Services, PwC India, said.