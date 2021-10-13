India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 96 crore with more than 32 lakh vaccine doses being administered today, the Centre said on Wednesday.

As per the official figures, a total of 96,78,08,545 COVID vaccine doses have been administered and as many as 32,36,997 jabs were given today.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Meanwhile, India added 15,823 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,01,743 on Wednesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.06 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,51,189 with 226 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,07,653, the lowest in 214 days, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 7,247 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 44 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

