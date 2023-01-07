Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Over 96 pc of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report

1 min read . 12:05 PM ISTPTI
Over 96 per cent of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from 42 crore in 2020-21 to 528.14 crore in 2021-22.

An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of 545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds. It also said that 14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.

The TMC showed 42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report. The party's expenditure also rose after it won the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

The TMC's expenditure was 132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to 268.33 crore in 2021-2022. The report was submitted to the Election Commission.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

